CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $216,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Celanese by 50.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.38.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CE opened at $108.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

