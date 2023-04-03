CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,401 shares of company stock worth $13,647,895. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet Trading Up 0.7 %

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.82.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $318.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,316.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.69. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $326.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

