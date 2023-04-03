CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ADM opened at $79.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

