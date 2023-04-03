CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 634 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.5 %

IR stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

