CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chewy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Chewy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.