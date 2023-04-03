CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB opened at $62.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

