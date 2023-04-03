CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $91.05 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $103.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

