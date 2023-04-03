CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 130.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 864.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 132.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after purchasing an additional 885,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.39.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

