CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 748 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1,392.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 803.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 449,905 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $49,599,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 485.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,735,000 after acquiring an additional 207,496 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX opened at $202.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.63 and a 200 day moving average of $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $243.51.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

