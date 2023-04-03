CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,680 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,056,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

KB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $36.42 on Monday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

