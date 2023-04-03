CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.