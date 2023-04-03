Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.99. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,171,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,009.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 610,395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9,107.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 274,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

