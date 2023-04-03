Carderock Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $109.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

