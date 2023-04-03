Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,350 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $103.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,871 shares of company stock worth $10,094,138. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

