Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases 545 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

JNJ opened at $155.00 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $403.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

