Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 5,905.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after acquiring an additional 815,009 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2,516.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,841,000 after acquiring an additional 762,777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in M&T Bank by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 319,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $53,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $119.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

