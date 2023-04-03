Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $768,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 55,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 630.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 596,848 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Barclays cut shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

