Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average is $68.38.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 762.50%.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.