Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

