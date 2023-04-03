Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,363 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $207.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $656.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.96.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.82.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

