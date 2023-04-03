Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 359 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Shares of YUM opened at $132.08 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.86.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

