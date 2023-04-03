Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.67 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

