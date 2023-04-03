Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

