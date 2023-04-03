Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 8.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Catalent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Catalent by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $65.71 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.