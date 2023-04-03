Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $228.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

