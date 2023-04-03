Centerpoint Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $106.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

