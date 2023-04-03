Centerpoint Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $104.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average of $96.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

