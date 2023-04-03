Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 47,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 205,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

CVX stock opened at $163.16 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

