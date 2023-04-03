CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,700 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 556,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.7 days.

CK Asset Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHKGF opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. CK Asset has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $7.25.

Get CK Asset alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKGF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of CK Asset from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.