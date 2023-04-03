Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Codan Trading Down 7.4 %

OTCMKTS CODAF opened at C$3.52 on Monday. Codan has a 1-year low of C$2.65 and a 1-year high of C$5.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.64.

Get Codan alerts:

Codan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.