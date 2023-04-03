Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Codan Trading Down 7.4 %
OTCMKTS CODAF opened at C$3.52 on Monday. Codan has a 1-year low of C$2.65 and a 1-year high of C$5.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.64.
Codan Company Profile
