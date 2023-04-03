Comparing Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Exscientia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $5.71, suggesting a potential upside of 556.81%. Exscientia has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 195.60%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Exscientia.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 35.44 -$93.87 million ($1.87) -0.47 Exscientia $32.90 million 19.47 -$146.85 million ($1.40) -3.79

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Exscientia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. 95.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Exscientia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -174.08% -83.50% Exscientia -428.70% -21.76% -16.52%

Volatility & Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exscientia has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Exscientia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.