Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $358,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $103.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

