Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $358,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Price Performance
AMZN stock opened at $103.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Further Reading
