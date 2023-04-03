Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

Corteva Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $60.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

