CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of CFB opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.04. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $86.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. Research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

