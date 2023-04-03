Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.9 %

Rollins stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.