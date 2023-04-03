Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.8% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $163.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

