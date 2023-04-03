Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.0% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $148.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

