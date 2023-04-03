D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,757,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $97.69 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.