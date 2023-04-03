DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 2,572 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $63.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

