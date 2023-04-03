Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 65,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 228,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 5.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.86.

NYSE:DLR opened at $98.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.90. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

