Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,179,000 after buying an additional 110,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,444,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,552,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $98.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.86.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

