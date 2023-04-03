Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $308,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of DPST opened at $7.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

