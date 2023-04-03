E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) versus NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Head-To-Head Review

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating) and E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and E.On’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern N/A N/A N/A E.On N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. NorthWestern pays out 78.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. E.On pays out -238.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. E.On is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 0 0 0 0 N/A E.On 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for NorthWestern and E.On, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NorthWestern and E.On’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.48 billion 2.34 $194.25 million $3.25 17.80 E.On N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) -48.93

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than E.On. E.On is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of E.On shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NorthWestern beats E.On on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility. The Gas segment comprises production, storage, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The Other segment consists of unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in November 1923 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About E.On

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other. The company was founded on June 16, 2000 and is headquartered Essen, Germany.

