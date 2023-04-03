Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EXG opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

