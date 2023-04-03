Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $446.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

