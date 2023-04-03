F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in F5 by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,294 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $145.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $217.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average of $145.54.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

