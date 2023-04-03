First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 216,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 100,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 70,125 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 147,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

