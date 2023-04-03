FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Short Interest Update

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

FormFactor Price Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.24. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in FormFactor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

