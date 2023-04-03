Foster Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,009 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $225.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average of $209.88. The company has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.