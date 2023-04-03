Foster Group Inc. Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $295.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.46. The firm has a market cap of $299.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

